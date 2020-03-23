Thousands of Bluebonnets fill fields at Brazos County Ranch

Bluebonnets are in full bloom in parts of our area right now.

Thousands of bluebonnets fill the fields at Tonkaway Ranch just outside College Station.

We had a tour of State Representative Kyle Kacal's property.

"We are truly blessed. I mean it is springtime in Texas you know and I hate to say that because we're quarantined at the ranch and we're sitting on about 200 acres of bluebonnets. And I think we're going to pan to that in a second and all I can tell you is we've had good bluebonnets over the last few years," said Kacal, (R) - District 12.

He said this year's bloom is one of the prettiest they've had.