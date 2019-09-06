Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from local home

Leon County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary involving several tools that were left at a home under renovation.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says several thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from the residence on County Road 130 near Centerville.

"All kinds of tools. Hand-held tools, table saws. Basically all of the equipment you would use in the remodeling of a home," said Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could help lead to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

The Crime Stoppers Hotline is (844) 234-TIPS. (8477)