Thousands of local students receive free bicycle helmets

Local students now have new gear to stay safe riding their bikes. The annual Hard Hats for Little Heads child safety program encourages second graders to use helmets to prevent head injuries. Nearly 4,000 free bicycle helmets were distributed Tuesday morning at Reed Arena.

Organizers say on average 250 children in the United States, under the age of 14, die each year because of a bicycle crash.

"We've given out, over the years, over 40,000 helmets. This year we had close to 4,000 children and we want our kids to have a little SASS. Stay safe, stay active and stay in school," said Dr. Andrew de Jong, with Texas ENT and Allergy.

"It’s so important to have Texas A&M University and the collegiate athletes teach our kids about staying safe and staying in school," Dr. De Jong said.

The program was created by the Texas Medical Association in 1994 and is sponsored by local businesses, organizations and people.