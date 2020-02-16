Three dead after house fire in Milam County

Police and family members say that three people were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of FM 486 North in Thorndale.

Officials say the call for the fire went out at 1:45 a.m. When Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved. Thorndale VFD immediately requested assistance from Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Milam County Sheriff's Department, the two fire departments battled the fire for over three hours. By sunrise, the fire had been fully extinguished.

State Fire Marshall's are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Milam County Sheriffs say they do not have a cause at this time but suspect it could be electrical in nature.

Family members familiar with the three residents of the home reported that they believe that Marvin Cantwell age 50, Myrtle Cantwell age 82 and Bill Cantwell age 59 perished in the fire.