Three men arrested in Navasota for stolen car

Navasota Police say they have arrested three individuals after they fled from a stolen vehicle.

On Feb. 17, officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle seen in the 1100 block of Church Street. The vehicle was stolen on Feb. 15.

As officers arrived, three men were walking away from the vehicle. Later identified as Keyshawn Brown, Rubin Ethel and Trayvon Jessie, they fled as the officers tried to approach them, leading to a chase through several residential backyards according to Navasota police.

Officers said they obtained confessions from Brown, Ethel and Jessie for the stolen vehicle as well as found evidence on their person.

All three men have been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading on foot.

