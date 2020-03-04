Three men caught with dangerous drugs in Madisonville

Madisonville police arrested three men after a massive drug bust along Interstate 45.

Police say Jonathan Gomez, 28, Arthur Martinez, 27, and Clarence Mallard, 27, have bonded out of jail after being arrested Saturday.

Officers seized nearly 7 lbs of ecstasy, 60 bottles of Promethazine, a firearm, $3,000 and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Officials say Promethazine is illegal without a prescription.

Each suspect was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.

Gomez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and driving without a license.