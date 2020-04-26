Three more Wynne Unit inmates die after contracting COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says three inmates from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Officials say Timothy Bazrowx, 63, was pronounced dead at Hospital Galveston where he was being treated for COVID-19. He had been assigned to the Wynne Unit but was taken to to the hospital after suffering from shortness of breath on April 17.

Bazrowx suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions and was serving a 20-year sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault out of Ellis County and died on April 23, 2020.

His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

TDCJ also says Thomas Rodriguez, 79, was pronounced dead at Hospital Galveston where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Rodriguez had been assigned to the Wynne Unit but was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital after suffering from shortness of breath on April 19. Later that day, he was transported to Hospital Galveston where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodriguez suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions. He was serving a life sentence for aggravated kidnapping out of Harris County and died on April 23, 2020.

His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

James Lorke, 65, was taken from the Wynne Unit and life-flighted to Hospital Galveston on April 16 after suffering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Lorke tested positive for COVID-19. He had served 28 years of a 99-year sentence for murder after being convicted in 1990 in Bexar County.

Lorke died on April 21 and his family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

As of Saturday night, there are 294 TDCJ employees, staff, or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 806 offenders who have tested positive.

There are 20 employees and 47 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

There are 18,072 offenders on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

