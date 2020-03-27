Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health Department announced Friday that three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

That brings the total number of cases to 31.

Four of those cases are currently hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Brazos County due to COVID-19.

Of Brazos County's known cases, 9 are now community spread, while 21 are travel-related. The origin of one case is not currently known.

According to the health district, a combined 55% of the confirmed cases are people in their 20s and 30s. Those aged 15-19 make up 7% of the cases. Patients 50 and older make up a combined 32% of confirmed cases. The virus has also affected more women than men in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Health District is releasing more demographics with each update. Click here to see the latest breakdown of cases.

The Brazos County Health District plans to address the media again on Monday, March 30. KBTX will carry that press conference live.