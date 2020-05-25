Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials say there are three new cases confirmed in the county on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 441. 251 cases are still considered active. 171 cases are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Four people are currently hospitalized. Two people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The total remains at 19.

7,005 tests have been performed in Brazos County and reported to the health district.

The health district notes that as staff and residents of local, long term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19, they expect an increase in positive cases and the number of tests performed over the next several weeks. This is part of a statewide initiative to increase testing capacity among vulnerable populations.

Local testing capacity has also increased, according to health officials. They expect to see the total number of tests performed to continue to increase.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County by zip code:

77801 - 47

77802 - 32

77803 - 130

77807 - 57

77808 - 17

77840 - 49

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 107

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

