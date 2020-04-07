Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, no new deaths

Three new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday by Brazos County health officials.

The announcement brings the total number of cases to 97. There are 76 active cases currently.

13 of those active cases are currently hospitalized. 14 cases have recovered. The Brazos County Health District also released that one patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have died from this virus remains at seven.

Health officials define recovery as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

The health district released limited demographic information about COVID-19 cases in Brazos County. 56% of patients are Caucasian. 22% are Hispanic.

60% of confirmed cases are female. Health officials believe that 76% of cases were contracted through community spread.

More than half of the confirmed cases, 53%, are patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

The next press conference from the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television, its website and Facebook page.

