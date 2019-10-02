Three roommates arrested in drug bust near Thomas Park

Three College Station roommates are in jail after a drug bust near Thomas Park.

Officers arrested Jason Crockett, 36, Braulio Pascaul, 36, and Michael Fredericks, 53, during the Tuesday raid. This was part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales from the Francis Drive home.

Officers say they found a large amount of meth and THC along with a digital scale and packaging material in Crockett's room. They also found meth and a digital scale in Herrera's room.

Fredericks was found with a small amount of meth.

Another roommate told police there was regular drug traffic coming through the home.

Crockett and Hererra are both charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Fredericks is charged with possession of a controlled substance.