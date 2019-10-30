Three suspected gang members caught during Bryan break-in

Three suspected gang members were caught breaking into a Bryan home on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a witness saw the men breaking into the apartment on Wilde Oak Circle around 11:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Adam Ealoms, Eric Green, and Keron Pennie inside. Officers say the three were trying to steal a TV, some jewelry, $1400 in cash, and a pair of shoes.

Pennie reportedly admitted that the three were trying to steal drugs and cash from the home, but they were upset they couldn't find any narcotics.

The resident said he knew the men and Ealoms even texted him to see if he was leaving the apartment.

All three were charged with burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.

