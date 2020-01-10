Three taken to hospital after vehicle rolled several times off Highway 6

Three people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were riding in rolled over into a ditch off Highway 6.

According to first responders, the single-vehicle accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle was getting on to Highway 6 and swerved to miss hitting a bus. The roads are slick from the rain, so the vehicle skidded off the highway and rolled several times.

A young child and two adults were in the vehicle. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.