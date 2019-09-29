Three teenagers arrested for stealing $80,000 truck in Bryan

Three teenagers were arrested in Brazos County Saturday evening after police said they stole an $80,000 truck.

According to Bryan police, Marcus Sustaita 17, and two minors stole a 2019 Ford F350.

The owner of the truck was able to lead police to the teenagers through an app he used to track his vehicle's location.

Police found the teens and the truck in a lot on E. 23rd St. in Bryan. When police approached them, they started running away but were eventually caught.

They were each arrested and booked for theft and evading arrest.