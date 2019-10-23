Three teens arrested for robbery of local convenience store

Bryan police say three 16-year-olds have been taken into custody for the Sunday night robbery of a convenience store in the 1500 block of W. 28th Street.

The juveniles were found in Brownwood, Texas and they have been transported back to Bryan.

Bryan police say around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, two of the teens went into the store, displayed a gun and demanded cash from the employees. Officers say the third teen stayed in the vehicle during the crime.

The suspects got away with the money but nobody was injured.

