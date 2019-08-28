Thursday Night Fever at 2019 Celebrate the Arts event

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants you to get out your dancing shoes and join them for the Celebrate the Arts - A Night at the Disco fundraiser on Thursday, September 12, at the Brazos County Expo.

The celebration includes the announcement of this year's Artist of the Year Award, the Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award, Volunteer of the Year, Business Arts Patron, and Art Champion.

The evening will include dinner, a cash bar, as well as a live auction with unique items. Sponsorships and single tickets are available. The funds raised at this event helps The Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all visitors and residents of the Brazos Valley.

For more information, visit the Arts Council's Facebook page.