Thursday rain and storms: Isolated/scattered severe storms likely

Almost all of the Brazos Valley has been upgraded to an ENHANCED risk (3/5) for severe weather Thursday.

The potential impacts remain about the same, the confidence is now higher. Widespread rain and storms will work their way through the area this afternoon and evening, carrying the potential for large, damaging hail, and strong wind.

A strong upper level disturbance combined with ample moisture and a cold front moving through this evening will all contribute to this storm chance as we progress through the afternoon and evening.

The “instability” (available energy) was present yesterday. While that same instability is present today, we now have a mechanism to put all that energy into motion and develop storms. The front and upper disturbance will likely trigger storms this afternoon.



Any storm that forms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind 45 mph or more. While we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, that’s a secondary threat at this time.

It’s important to reiterate that not all of us will see severe weather today, but you want to be weather aware starting this afternoon until bed time.

Be sure to have your KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP close by in the case that big thunderstorms develop near or drift into your neighborhood.

In the meantime, Thursday will be hot and humid until storms arrive as early as 2pm in our northern counties, more likely around 4-5 pm for the Central Brazos Valley.