Tickets on sale for Junior League of BCS Charity Ball

The Junior League of BCS is preparing for their annual charity ball to help raise funds for major community projects.

Morgan Gibbs was on BVTM Monday to talk about this year's Junior League Charity Ball.

Rendez-vous au Moulin Rouge is the theme of this year's ball. It will be held at The Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on December 14, starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will be dinner, dancing, a silent auction, Parisian cuisine, and a host of live auction packages. There will also be a raffle to win a five carat gold and diamond convertible bracelet and necklace created specifically for the event by David Gardner's Jewelers

Charity Ball is the largest fundraiser of The Junior League of Bryan-College Station. The event raises funds and provides resources for Stuff the Bus, Junior League's signature project, and for grants and scholarships. All money raised will remain in the community.

Tickets are $150 per person.


