Tiger band celebrates its graduating seniors with drive-thru parade

The A&M Consolidated Color Guard and Band celebrated its 18 graduating seniors Friday night.

Family and friends lined the parking lot of the high school as the community came by for a drive-thru parade.

Local law enforcement and firefighters came to give their congrats to the seniors as well.

The Tiger Band Booster President Laura Brittain says these seniors enjoyed special times while in the band. Boosters wanted to make sure they got a send-off, even during a pandemic.

“It takes a lot of people to get our band anywhere and to get anything planned. Not only have these seniors left a legacy of excellence, but their parents have also. We definitely want to show our love to them and show them how much we appreciate them,” said Brittain.

Scholarships that would typically be given out at the end-of-year banquet were given to several seniors. Brittain says they still have the banquet on the books for June but wanted to make sure they were celebrated.

