Tilted Pint offering deal for first responders every Wednesday

Tilted Pint in Bryan is doing its part to show appreciation for first responders in our community.

The restaurant is giving away a to-go entree and soft drink every Wednesday beginning April 8 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant received $500 for the meals from an anonymous donor. The restaurant hopes others will donate to help keep the meals free for first responders.

To help serve more first responders, Tilted Pint will be adding 20% to this grant and any other donations that are received for this project.

If you are interested in giving back to our community through sponsored meals, contact management at tiltedpintpub@gmail.com or call 979-485-2360.

