Tip Top Poultry recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to listeria risk, USDA says

Tip Top Poultry Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of its ready-to-eat chicken products that might have listeria contamination, according to a United States Department of Agriculture news release on Sept. 28.

This recall comes after the poultry company issued an Aug. 20 recall for some of its fully cooked poultry products.

The USDA issued the high-risk health alert Saturday, saying the items were shipped to stores nationwide in the United States and Canada.

The health risk first arose after multiple samples of the chicken product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during testing in Canada.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded ready-to-eat chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019, and September 24, 2019, the USDA stated. The recalled products can be found in this spreadsheet.

The chicken products have the establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Tip Top ready-to-eat poultry products with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999 are being recalled. Tip Top expanded the dates and the scope of the recall out of an abundance of caution.

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the chicken products. However, the USDA advises anyone concerned about an illness to contact a health provider.

Consuming food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that mainly affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, according to the USDA.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service believe that some of the possibly tainted product is kept in freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. FSIS said these products should be thrown away or returned.

More recalls are posted to the FSIS website and can be viewed at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

