Tips for Caring event to focus on Dementia and Alzheimer's

Helping a loved one struggling with a progressing disease can be very difficult, but a local group wants to help. The 2019 Tips for Caring event will focus on Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Organizers say Tips for Caring will have three presenters covering topics like communication strategies and stress management.

The Tips for Caring lunch will be Friday, August 30 at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Those interested in attending need to RSVP. Contact the Council of Governments for more details.