Tips on how to stay safe when putting up Christmas lights

In 2018, more than 170,000 people were injured trying to get into the holiday spirit.

This time around, ABC Home & Commercial Services wants to ensure that there aren't any injuries trying to put up Christmas lights.

Manager with ABC Home & Commercial Bo Jenkins said the main reason people want to get their lights put up professionally is because of the danger of falling off the roof or ladder.

"Every year we have a customer that we talk to and they that they fell, or that they were in the emergency room and it's sad because it ruins your holiday before it even starts," said Jenkins. "That's why you shouldn't even take the risk, just call a professional who's used and comfortable being on a ladder."

Jenkins said if you are going to put up Christmas lights by yourself to make sure that you have a ladder that's been inspected and isn't sitting on any odd objects to reach the height of your roof.