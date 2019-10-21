Tire theft trend continues in College Station

While heavy storms hit College Station Sunday night, so did a group of thieves. At least two vehicles had tires stolen overnight.

"This is just straight up mean,” said College Station resident Juliana Aranda.

Aranda told KBTX her family was late to work and school Monday morning after finding out thieves had struck the Westfield Village neighborhood.

"We noticed our tires were gone,” said Aranda.

All four of Aranda's brand new GMC tires were stolen and the Yukon XL was left standing on cement blocks. Blocks she says came from her neighbor’s yard.

"I was very shocked and annoyed that this would happen,” she said.

College Station police say so far this year more than 20 vehicles have had tires stolen. The majority of them end up being GMC or Chevy trucks.

It's a costly trend that's got Aranda and her family on edge.

"If this does happen, just try your best not to freak out because this can happen to anyone,” she said.

There have been similar thefts in Bryan, more than a dozen in just the last two months. College Station police suggest parking your vehicle in a garage if at all possible and investing in locking lug nuts for your wheels.