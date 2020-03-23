Find your "furever" friend on National Puppy Day

Today is National Puppy Day, which is a day devoted to celebrating man’s best friend. Plus, it is a day to shed light on the importance of animal adoption.

Just in time for National Puppy Day, it’s also puppy season at Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs a year will enter U.S. animal shelters.

Looking to adopt?

“It is so important for people to adopt, especially right now,” said Darby McKenzie. “As we adopt out more pets, we have more coming in either from public or animal control. Adoption creates space and it provides love and joy for you in your home.”

While the world is faced with a global pandemic, there are still opportunities to adopt or foster a furry friend.

"Of course, with everything going on with COVID-19, we are trying to clear our kennels,” said McKenzie. “Nobody told the pets that we are under a global pandemic, so they are still coming into the shelter.”

“The quicker that we can get these guys out of here and into homes, where they can go ahead and be loved on by local community members the better. So, we have gone ahead and all adoption fees until the close on Wednesday will be fee waived.”

Additionally, with COVID-19, Aggieland Humane Society, has updated a few business operations, which also applies to adoption. Please see the paragraph at the bottom of this article.

Not ready to adopt, but still looking for a companion?

There are still opportunities to foster!

“For every animal you foster, you save two lives; the life of the foster pet and the one that can take its place in our kennels,” according to the Aggieland Humane Society website.

According to McKenzie, once you complete your application and orientation, which is all online, the foster team will pair you with the ideal pet to match your lifestyle. As a “foster parent,” Aggieland Humane Society will provide you with all the supplies, which include items like food, kennel, toys, medical care, and etc.

“We provide everything,” said McKenzie. “We just need you to provide the love.”

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Aggieland Humane Society COVID-19 Update

“We are open for our regular business hours: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As always, our main priority is to maintain a clean and safe space. While our doors remain open, we are taking additional precautions to ensure you and your pet's safety.

-To practice social distancing, we will only be allowing potential adopters with approved applications into the Dog and Cat Kennel areas. We are limiting adopters to only visiting with 2 shelter pets.

-We will alert you via email or by phone when you are approved to come to visit the pets. Adoption applications can be found here.

-We update these profiles as soon as pets are brought to the shelter. If you see your pet online you can promptly call 979-775-5755 or email us at info@aggielandhumane.org and we can begin the reclaim process via email. Click here for lost and found pets.

