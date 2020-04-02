Today is National Burrito Day!

Grab your tortillas and all your favorite fillings because the first Thursday of April is National Burrito Day!

Just because restaurant dining rooms are closed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, doesn’t mean you cannot celebrate what USA Today calls one of the year’s most popular food holidays.

“It’s like a crave right now,” said Jesse Ocana, owner of Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery. “It’s what everyone is demanding, and it’s been like that for several years already.”

From chorizo & eggs to beef fajita to barbacoa to carne guisada, Ocana gives customers the option to customize their burritos with their favorite breakfast and lunch combinations.

“Right now, burritos and tacos are the main food subject,” said Ocana. “When you start talking about tacos and burritos especially at a Mexican restaurant, everybody goes crazy!“

To see how Ocana makes some of his famous burritos and learn how you can get the Jesse’s flavor at home, see the media player.

As of March 29th, Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery temporarily closed its doors, but the restaurant currently plans to re-open on April 8. To stay up to date with the restaurant, check out their Facebook page in the related links section.

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is located at 3310 East 29th Street in Bryan.

National Burrito Day Deals

Traditionally, many restaurants offer lots of deals for this savory holiday; however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fewer discounts are to be expected this year.

Chipotle

-If guests place an order on National Burrito Day through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com, they will receive a free queso blanco when added to an entrée, according to Yahoo! Finance.

-Also “Chipotle is giving away 100,000 free burritos to healthcare workers in honor of National Burrito Day on April 2. Those who wish to register their medical unit can apply using this FORM and can receive a free burrito box that will be delivered by DoorDash next week during World Health Worker Week. Burrito boxes come with either 25 or 50 burritos in them,” according to Delish.

Chuy’s

-According to Chuy’s Facebook page, “For every ‘Big As Yo' Face Burrito’ sold Chuy's will donate $1.00 to our Redfish Relief Fund, to help our Chuy's employees through this difficult time.”