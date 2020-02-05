Tonight: wintry mix possible. Here's what you can expect

Buckle in, Brazos Valley. The next 12 hours have the potential to bring wintry weather to the area, but impacts are expected to be minimal. Let's break down what we know and what could happen through the overnight hours.

Through 8PM:

Things stay quiet and cold. Temperatures are working their way out of the 40s and into the upper 30s.

To our west, the rain and snow/sleet will likely be filling in on radar.

9PM until 4AM:

This is the best window for any type of rain or wintry weather to fall in the Brazos Valley. During this time, temperatures will likely sit into the mid and upper 30s here at the surface with thermometer readings well below freezing well above us in the atmosphere.

What this image basically shows is that from 19,000 ft. to 5,000 ft. snow will be falling into a layer of dry air but temperatures are still cold enough to support snow. As these flakes fall into the lowest 5,000 ft. the air starts to warm up above freezing. This will allow for some melting (sleet) as well as for these snowflakes to melt completely into rain.

The southern half of the Brazos Valley look to stay under a cold rain tonight. The central and northern half of the area stands the best chance at seeing wintry weather mix in. This is because temperatures in this zone looks to dip closer to freezing and the mid 30s which could still support sleet and snow. The further north and west you are, the better the odds of seeing periods of just sleet or snow occurring at any point during the night.

Should we see snow or sleet falling and trying to accumulate, impacts to roadways look to be minimal. TxDOT has been out treating roadways Thursday afternoon and evening in case some of the wintry weather should attempt to stick. If we were to see some accumulations, grassy surfaces look to be the favored areas and totals would be minor before melting due to ground temperatures sitting above freezing.

4AM to Sunrise:

Dry air starts to quickly filter in sweeping all of the moisture off towards our east. This brings an end to the precipitation and will act to further cool down temperatures.

Lows are forecast to hover around freezing or just below by the time you're headed out the door Thursday morning. Dress warm!

A brisk north wind will greet you making temperatures feel closer to the mid 20s by sunrise.

Stay tuned to the latest updates as we track this system through the Brazos Valley.