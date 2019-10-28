Tony-award winning Broadway musical kicks off tour in Aggieland

A Tony-award winning Broadway musical is kicking off its national tour right here in Aggieland.

Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. the MSC OPAS will host the play at Rudder Auditorium.

Bandstand takes us back to 1945 when soldiers were coming home from World War II.

The main character, Donny Novitski, is played by Zack Zaromatidis. Before going to war, Donny was an aspiring singer-songwriter. When he returns home, he works to rebuild the life he left behind.

"He gets the opportunity of a lifetime hearing a contest on the radio that is looking for the best swing band in the nation,” said Zaromatidis. “He finds other vets, other guys who know the same pain he's gone through and thus the story beings.”

Zaromatidis’ costar, Jennifer Smith plays Julia Trojan which gives the audience a different look at how some women struggled during that time.

“During the war, women were really stepping up and Julia had a harder time doing that because she lost her husband, and she forms this bond with her late husband’s best friend who comes back and they share a connection through grief,” said Smith.

Director Gina Rattan says she didn’t play a part in deciding where the show would make its grand debut but after arriving in Aggieland and seeing a huge military and veteran presence makes it the perfect place to launch the play.

“This is exactly where we want to be because of the message of the piece. There are several but a huge part of it is bringing visibility and authenticity and honoring the legacy of those who serve our country,” said Rattan.

Anne Black, Executive Director of MSC OPAS, says it’s always an honor to be able to bring performances like this to town, especially when they get to open a tour here.

“Forty-seven years ago not a lot of people knew where College Station was and certainly didn’t expect to be seeing major touring opera, ballet, and concert and Broadway musicals here,” said Black.

For the first show on Tuesday, the Texas A&M singing cadets will be performing a salute to the military prior to the program.

There are also special discount tickets for veterans that can be found online by using the code: veterans

For more information on Bandstand Cick Here

