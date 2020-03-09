Top 10 weight loss techniques

Ever feel like you're trying everything to lose weight or maintain your current weight and it's just not working?

Well, you're not alone.

So a team of researchers narrowed down 51 techniques to the top ten most influential and effective.

Top Ten Weight Loss Techniques

10. Self-weighing

9. Decreasing meals eaten at restaurants

8. Reduce caloric sauces for less-caloric alternatives (e.g., squeezed lemon juice)

7. Reducing fat in meals

6. Limiting certain foods

5. Decreasing sugary and fatty foods

4. Increasing vegetable consumption

3. Regular breakfast intake

2. Regular meal frequency

1. Having healthy foods available at home

For all the information on why these techniques were chosen watch the video in the player above.

