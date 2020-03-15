Tracking two cold fronts this week

The weekend started off the same way we wrapped up the week. Most can expect the same pattern of near 70° in the morning to the lower 80s by the afternoon hours. The exception to this rule will be our northern counties on Sunday. A weak cold front has made it to the Brazos Valley and is expected to stall out across the area to keep some a little cooler to wrap up the weekend.

This weak boundary will sit parked over the Brazos Valley and act as a focus to kick up a few isolated showers throughout the day on Sunday before the front washes out. It will not make it to everyone. Our southern counties will sit on the warm, muggy side of this boundary through the weekend. Those that do see the front make it to your backyard may only see highs reach the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

The relief is brief as the humidity rolls back in for everyone and highs once again top off in the lower 80s each afternoon though midweek. Rain chances also will stay about the same: isolated chances each day, many miss out, some get lucky and pick up on a few healthy downpours.

By Thursday the story starts to change a bit as an area of low pressure moves east of the Rockies and drags a cold front into the Lone Star State. This front is much stronger and the dynamics are a bit better that we’ll likely see a more organized chance for rain and storms along with some much cooler temperatures filtering in behind the front.

It is still early, but indications are there that a line of storms will likely develop and dive south out of North Texas early Friday morning. Depending on how well organized the line is, some of these storms will need to be monitored for the potential of strong to severe storms. At this time, the thinking is damaging wind gusts would be our biggest concern, but things may still shift around a bit and change in the days to come.

Once that front rolls in, temperatures look to take a dive below 70° Friday and possibly struggling to reach 60° by the upcoming weekend. Still A LOT of details to work out with the end of the week’s forecast, but worth keeping eyes on the latest changes.

