Traffic slowed on Highway 21 after accident west of North Zulch

An accident on Highway 21 west of North Zulch in Madison County had the highway shut down for an hour and a half this morning. A motorcycle collided with a truck towing lumber.

Authorities are now alternating traffic.

Madisonville VFD Chief Thom Jones say a motorcycle driver had minor injuries and was taken to Madisonville. The driver of a truck involved was airlifted to Bryan.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

