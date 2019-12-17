Traffic stop leads Walker County deputies to meth packaged like candy

Walker County Sheriff's deputies found five kilos of meth packaged like candy after a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a vehicle on I-45 for a license plate violation. After talking to the people inside the car, deputies said they were suspicious because their stories didn't match.

Jessica Angel, 24, and Jorge Hernandez, 40, both from Arkansas, were arrested and the car was searched. Inside the car, deputies found five kilos of meth sealed in candy wrappers. The meth has a street value of $200,000.

Angel and Hernandez were taken to the Walker County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Hernandez bonded out of jail.