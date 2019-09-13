Truck driver dies after 18-wheeler is hit by train in Somerville

Somerville Police and Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a deadly accident involving a train and 18-wheeler.

According to DPS, the driver of the 18-wheeler tried to cross over the train tracks near Church Street and Taylor Road and wasn't able to make it across safely ahead of the train.

The truck driver died at the scene. His name won't be released until next of kin is notified.

Church Street and Taylor Road are currently blocked while crews work to clean up debris. Traffic on FM 36 is not affected.

No one else was injured.