Train slams into tractor in south Brazos County

One person had minor injuries after a train slammed into a tractor Monday in south Brazos County.

It happened around 11:15 A.M. on train tracks near FM 159 and White Switch Road, according to a Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The train was hauling oil but it did not derail and nothing was spilled.

The operator of the John Deere tractor was attempting to cross the tracks when the collision occurred and suffered only minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.