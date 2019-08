If you live south of Texas A&M's campus, your trash pickup is changing this week.

The City of College Station says solid waste crews are collecting your garbage early on Thursday.

According to the city, all trash containers should be curbside by 8:00 a.m. in the area from George Bush to Harvey Mitchell and Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue.

The Aggies take on Texas State Thursday at 7:30 p.m.