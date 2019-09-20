Treat of the Day: Sergeant Ignacio Contreras

Congratulations with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on his promotion to Sergeant.

Sergeant Contreras is a US Air Force Veteran who became a peace officer in 2005.

He started at the Sheriff's Office in March 2017 after a long career with Texas A&M University Police Department.

His new assignment will be supervising the security team at the Brazos County Courthouse, according to the the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Congrats to Sergeant Contreras and thank you for your service to our community.