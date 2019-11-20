Treat of the Day: Aggie Corps participates in cadet BBQ cook-off

This past weekend, members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets participated in the Cadet BBQ Cook-off.

Nineteen outfits competed, but only one could take first place.

Outfit S2 won the top award. They will receive $1,000 from the Office of the Commandant, $500 in C.C. Creations credit from Chartwells, and a plaque to be placed in Duncan Hall.

Here is the full press release from Chartwells:

Texas A&M University Dining Services (Chartwells) partnered with the Corps of Cadets to host the 2nd Annual Cadet BBQ Cook Off on Saturday, November 18. The 15 competing outfits picked up their brisket in labeled tins on Friday afternoon from Duncan Dining Hall and presented their submissions for judging at 12:30 p.m. the next day. With a score of 54 out of 60 possible points, S-2 was awarded 1st Place and received $1,000 from the Office of the Commandant, $500 C.C. Creations credit from Chartwells, and a BBQ Cadet Cook-off Plague that will be placed in Duncan. C-1 was awarded 2nd place and received $500 from the Office of the Commandant, and $300 C.C. Creations credit from Chartwells. Sq-4 was awarded 3rd place and received $250 from the Office of the Commandant, and $200 C.C. Creations credit from Chartwells.

The brisket submissions were judged on a 1 – 5 scale on Presentation, Smoke, and Taste. The judges included Executive Chef Patrick Lasanto, Director of Dining Services Bryce Sinclair and Becky Tolle, and Director of Operations Don Koshis. Presenting the awards was Texas A&M University Athletic Director Ross Bjork, and Assistant Commandant – Logistics Will Schrank.

S-2 was founded in 1960 and is the oldest Air Force outfit and one of the oldest outfits in the Corps. Their culture is strongly rooted in tradition, athletics, and the value of family.

Chartwells donated the brisket for the competition and worked with Cadet Brandon Kreikemeier to organize the event. Pepsi and Lipton Tea provided tents and complementary Bubly water and iced tea during the judging.