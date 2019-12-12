Treat of the Day: Julie Wester agricultural teaching award

Creek View Elementary teacher Julie Wester was recently named Texas Farm Bureau’s 2019 Agriculture in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher.

Wester teaches science, math and social studies and her students learn about agriculture through hands-on activities and visual lessons.

When teaching students about the water cycle, she works with the Brazos County Soil and Water Conservation District to discuss agricultural water use and why farms and ranches need water.

Wester graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Technology. She has been teaching for eight years and is the lead science teacher for fourth grade at Creek View Elementary.