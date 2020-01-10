Treat of the Day: Special Operations Warrior Foundation march

Five Texas A&M University students recently completed a 1,000-mile, 10-day march across the country in support of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the families of fallen special operations soldiers.

The students are Hunter Birt of Keller, TX, Nathanael Duty of Houston, and Ian Morrow of Troup, TX, all from the Class of 2020; Ethan Lochner of St. Louis, MO, Class of 2021; and Wyatt Vance, of McLean, VA, Class of 2022. All of them are members of Company H-1 in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

They began their journey at the Grand Canyon on Dec. 29, and finished up Tuesday at the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The group dubbed the endeavor: "Project Atlas"