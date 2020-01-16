Treat of the Day: Hadyn Strain Balfour People's Choice Award Winner

College View High School student Hadyn Strain earned one of three Balfour People's Choice Awards for this photo entitled "Just Leaf'n Around."

Each semester, students from across the country submit photos to Balfour across a number of categories to showcase outstanding work by yearbook staff photographers.

The three people's choice awards presented each semester are the only awards given out based on popular vote and are among the most highly coveted of the semesterly Balfour awards.

Strain is a senior and the photography editor on the CVHS yearbook staff, "The Wolfpack."