Treat of the Day: AMCHS debater Celine Choi wins state championship

For the third year in a row, an A&M Consolidated High School student has earned the title of state champion in the 5-A University Interscholastic League Congressional Debate competition.

Consol debater Celine Choi earned the state championship Wednesday in Austin.

In addition, Allen Zhang placed third solidifying A&M Consolidated's recent domination in the congressional debate in the 5A ranks.

Zhang was also a state finalist in last year's contest.

Choi's title marks the third consecutive state championship for a Consol student.