Treat of the Day: College Station ISD Students selected to All-State Band

Five young musicians from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School were recently selected to perform with Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band.

Ricky Arrellano, Anderson Kurk, Abby Perryman, and Reno Ruiz, all of College Station High School, earned the honor.

Emily Downie, of A&M Consolidated High School, received the citation for her second straight year!

66,800 students from around the state competed for this chance to perform in one of 15 ensembles in band and orchestra and these five students were among those selected. Congrats!