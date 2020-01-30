Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students advance to FIRST LEGO League final

Three Challenging Scientific Investigations Teams from Brenham ISD scored big this weekend.

They competed at the Central Texas "FIRST" LEGO League Qualifier held at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School.

Teams were judged in four areas of competition: Core Values, Project, Robot Design, and Robot Game.

The Stabilizers, in those nice orange shirts, placed 3rd in the Robot Game.

The 7-Uppers, in black, placed 4th, and the High Rollers, in blue, placed 5th.

They'll move on to the League Championship in Austin later this year.