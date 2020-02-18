Treat of the Day: Cardigans for a Cause

"O," the Oprah magazine and talbots are launching their 5th annual capsule collection benefitting Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that provides women with the tools they need to achieve economic independence.

This year's collection was entitled Cardigans for a Cause.

Gayle King, editor at large of "O," the Oprah magazine and Adam Glassman, creative director of "O" mag joined us as our Treat of the Day to help promote the program.

"Something that you're letting go is something new for someone else," King says, "and it is something that is really valued."

