The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging Teams competed at the San Antonio Livestock Show judging contests over the weekend.

The Brazos County Senior Team placed second in Livestock Judging and fifteenth overall in the 4-H division out of 76 teams.

The junior teams were first in Livestock Judging and fifth overall out of 109 teams.

Camryn Skaggs had the best finish placing third in Livestock Judging in the junior division.