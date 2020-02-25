Treat of the Day: Fast action from Blinn cops saves man's life

What seemed like a routine call for Blinn College District Police Officers David Spittler and Joel Chavez ended in heroic quick thinking to save a life.

In November, the two officers received a call for CPR being administered at the nearby CHI St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center. But when they got there, they found an unconscious man profusely bleeding.

The man had just undergone surgery on his leg when he fell causing the life-threatening bleed. The two quickly put their expertise as combat casualty care instructors to work.

Spittler administered tourniquets to the man's leg to stop blood loss while Chavez communicated with en-route emergency personnel to monitor their arrival and prepare them for what to expect at the scene.

Paramedics say their quick thinking and calm demeanors likely saved the man's life.