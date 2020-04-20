Treat of the Day: Zaragoza's night off

Justin and Rachel Zaragoza they are the our Treat of the Day today because of their wonderful son Zachary.

Zachary reached out on Saturday to tell us how incredible his parents are.

He says his step-dad Justin is a line-man for Suddenlink and works incredibly hard to make sure we all have power.

His mother Rachel is currently working to get her teacher certification.

Zach said they both deserved a night to enjoy themselves so he cooked them dinner and babysat his sister for the night to show them how much he loves them.