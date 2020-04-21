Treat of the Day: Calvert VFD receives donation

In the past month, personal protective equipment has been at the forefront of our conversation on COVID-19

But today's Treat of the Day is about a different kind of P.P.E.

About a month ago, the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department received a $15,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forestry Service.

The department used the money to purchase 18 sets of P.P.E. for wildland firefighting.

The remaining money went to buy 20 sets of helmets and gloves, and an additional three sets of Globe structural firefighting P.P.E. to replace older gear.

