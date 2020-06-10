Treat of the Day: CSISD Education Foundation Awards 93 scholarships

The CSISD Education Foundation awarded a record-breaking 93 scholarships totaling $105,000 to graduating seniors at its annual scholarship celebration.

The annual celebration looked a little different this year to accommodate for social distancing, but the show must go on.

The drive-through scholarship parade featured recipients from all three high schools.

Graduation ceremonies will be held June 25 for College View High School, June 26 for A&M Consolidated High School and June 27 for College Station High School, respectively.