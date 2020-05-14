Treat of the Day: 4 F-2 A&M Corps of Cadets graduate

How about these recently graduated members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets?

Four F-2 Fighting Foxes recently graduated from Texas A&M. Some are starting careers serving our country and some are taking their considerable talents to the private sector.

Tyler Chavez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. He will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and will be a Field Artillery Officer. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

Zackary DeCosta graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. He will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and will be a Military Police Officer.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Shannon Gibbs graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. She will now be going to graduate school at Texas A&M and veterinary school in the future.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Justin Teng graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He will be working as a software engineer at Amazon.⁣⁣⁣⁣

